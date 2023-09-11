Latest Weather Blog
Chef of the Month: Stab's Prime Filet topped with butter and grilled shrimp
BATON ROUGE- January's chef of the month doesn't mess around when it comes to grilling up the perfect filet. Whether you're looking for a place to spend a fancy night out with that special someone or just a nice restaurant where you can grab a steak, Stab's has a little something for everyone.
Check out the video and recipe for their delicious 6 oz. prime filet topped with herb butter and grilled shrimp and be sure to watch 2une In next week to see what else they're cooking up.
Ingredients:
6 Oz. Prime Filet
3 x U12 uncooked, peeled shrimp
Salt and pepper
1 lb. unsalted butter
1 oz. fresh herbs (tarragon, chives, basil, rosemary, thyme)
1 oz. cracked black pepper
Directions:
1. Let butter come to a room temperature
2. Finely cut assorted herbs
3. Mix the herbs in with the other ingredients
4. Cook steak to your likening
5. Refrigerate or serve immediately
