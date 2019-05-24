82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Chef Mario Batali pleads not guilty to assault charge

1 hour 52 minutes 34 seconds ago Friday, May 24 2019 May 24, 2019 May 24, 2019 8:57 AM May 24, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Page Six

BOSTON (AP) - Celebrity chef Mario Batali has pleaded not guilty to an allegation that he forcibly kissed and groped a woman at a Boston restaurant in 2017.

The court entered a not guilty plea to a charge of indecent assault and battery on Batali's behalf during a brief hearing in a Boston court on Friday. Batali was released and ordered to stay away from the woman.

The woman says Batali noticed her taking a photo of him and invited her to take a selfie with him. The woman says Batali then groped and kissed her repeatedly without her consent.

Batali's lawyer has said the charge is "without merit" and Batali expects to be vindicated. Batali stepped down from daily operations at his restaurant empire in 2017 after four women accused him of inappropriate touching.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days