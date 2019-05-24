Latest Weather Blog
Chef Mario Batali pleads not guilty to assault charge
BOSTON (AP) - Celebrity chef Mario Batali has pleaded not guilty to an allegation that he forcibly kissed and groped a woman at a Boston restaurant in 2017.
The court entered a not guilty plea to a charge of indecent assault and battery on Batali's behalf during a brief hearing in a Boston court on Friday. Batali was released and ordered to stay away from the woman.
The woman says Batali noticed her taking a photo of him and invited her to take a selfie with him. The woman says Batali then groped and kissed her repeatedly without her consent.
Batali's lawyer has said the charge is "without merit" and Batali expects to be vindicated. Batali stepped down from daily operations at his restaurant empire in 2017 after four women accused him of inappropriate touching.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Pots and Paddles: Annual Gonzales Jambalaya Festival set for this weekend
-
Annual Baton Rouge Rock for Spots set for June 8
-
Trooper injured in overnight crash on I-10 West
-
Assumption Parish officials preparing for Morganza opening without major flood control structure...
-
Evacuated in 2011, Butte La Rose looking at spillway with new attitude