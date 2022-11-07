85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Cheering fans caused tremors at Tiger Stadium during LSU's overtime win against Bama

3 hours 36 minutes 55 seconds ago Monday, November 07 2022 Nov 7, 2022 November 07, 2022 9:44 AM November 07, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Tiger Stadium was shaking, quite literally, during LSU's thrilling win over the Crimson Tide on Saturday.

LSU's College of Science reported Monday that an on-campus seismograph registered seismic activity not once but twice during the Tigers' 32-31 win over Alabama. Both came just minutes apart during overtime.

Watch one of those moments in the video below.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days