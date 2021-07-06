Charges upgraded for pair arrested in 1-year-old's death

BATON ROUGE - Two people arrested in the death of a baby had their charges upgraded Tuesday.

Christy Marie Fontenot and Jonathan Dunn were arrested in April on child cruelty charges after Fontenot's baby daughter Ja'Leah died. Their charges have been upgraded to second-degree murder.

Dunn is father to two of Fontenot's other children.

Officials said Ja'Leah had been left in Dunn's care when she died from several injuries. She was brought to a hospital with several bruises, but an autopsy revealed the child died from several older, untreated injuries.

Family members said Dunn had threatened to kill the child in the past. Several witnesses also claimed Fontenot would hit her children with a kitchen spatula and that she recently struck one of her children in the face on multiple occasions.