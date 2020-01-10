Charges upgraded for man accused of slaying three homeless people

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested Jeremy Anderson, a man suspected of killing three homeless people over the course of two weeks, and originally charged him with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder.

But, on Thursday, Jan. 9, Anderson's charges were upgraded to three counts of first-degree murder and an additional two counts of theft of a motor vehicle.

The Baton Rouge Police Department announced Anderson's arrest during a Jan. 2 press conference. After thanking the community for their assistance, officials said Anderson was apprehended and arrested New Year's Day.

According to Police Chief Murphy Paul, authorities discovered evidence inside of Anderson's home that linked him to the murders. A crime stoppers tip, additional evidence collected at the scenes, and community involvement also played a role in leading investigators to Anderson.

The three victims he's accused of killing are Christina Fowler, 53, Gregory Corcoran, 40, and Tony Williams, 50.

Anderson is now in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.