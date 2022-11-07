Chaos in and around Death Valley after the LSU versus Alabama game

BATON ROUGE - The LSU versus Alabama game was a big night for Tiger fans. While many LSU fans were excited and even stormed the field, a number of incidents occurred on campus, causing concerns among some LSU fans.

“Crazy, electrifying, kind of scary honestly,” is how LSU student Macey Jones described the moment fans stormed Tiger Stadium’s field.

It was a matter of seconds after LSU’s game-winning two-point conversion before thousands of fans stormed the field. Shortly after, the field was packed with people shoulder to shoulder, chanting over the win. During that time, Jones wasn’t the only one concerned. Alayna Matassa, another student, described the moment she watched it all happen.

"Jumping over seats, just jumping over seats, knocking people down, I think my dad got pushed over at one point just from people going down trying to get through the stadium, we saw people coming from outside the stadium into the stadium."

A sold-out game meant over one hundred and two thousand seats were filled, and the number of people rushing the field left Jones concerned for her safety.

"I kind of felt like I was gonna get trampled to death."

As chaos surrounded Tiger Stadium, that threat looked more like reality for one.

"We had noticed some kind of commotion going on in front of us, and when turned and we looked on the other side of the wall, they had a woman that fell about ten feet from the side of the railing," Matassa said. "They had no police officer, no EMS, no security guards around her at the moment.

"The fans that were helping her had to make a barricade around her so that the crowd did not run into her."

Matassa said it took enforcement around ten minutes to respond. Around that same time, police were detaining some who stormed the field. One fan was even ejected after refusing to leave the north end zone.



That wasn’t the first time officers stepped in on Saturday. Before the game, a fistfight broke out right outside the stadium.

It left one knocked out on the ground, and the other involved was arrested after assaulting and minorly injuring the officer who tried to stop it. Problems then followed into the night.

"Even when we were leaving that night, down Nicholson, they had students just walking in the road, and we actually had to drive around them,” Matassa said.

It’s left Matassa wondering why LSU wasn’t more prepared for a game as big as LSU versus Alabama.

"I just feel like we need to be more concerned about life and keeping the students and the people at LSU safe.”