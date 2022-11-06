Man arrested for fighting with deputy outside Tiger Stadium before LSU-Bama game

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly injured a deputy who was trying to break up a fight outside Tiger Stadium before the big game against Alabama.

Video posted to social media Saturday morning shows the unidentified man swinging at and fighting off a sheriff's deputy who was trying to stop a violent brawl going on just outside the stadium, near Mike the Tiger's habitat.

It's unclear exactly what happened before the video was taken, but the man is seen getting punched by an unidentified man before tussling with the deputy. Another man appears to lie unconscious just feet away.

LSU officials said the man was arrested and booked for battery of a police officer. The deputy reportedly sustained minor injuries.

See the video here (violence warning).