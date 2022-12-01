Channel 2's Best Bet$ week: Conference Championships CFB | 13 NFL

BATON ROUGE - Welcome to Channel 2's Best Bet$! It's championship weekend in college football, and we have several local teams in action, with LSU, Southern, and Tulane all playing at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Here are my weekend picks:

1. TCU -2.5

We're gonna start this one in the morning: the Big 12 Championship between Kansas State and TCU. I've been rocking with the Horned Frogs all year and I'm sticking with them. Kansas State though in the first meeting was up 28 to 10 before blowing that lead, I think TCU has learned its lesson and will get off to a faster start. Quarterback Max Duggan has been one of the best players in all of college football this season. He threw for 280 yards and three scores in the first meeting. I think he has another big-time performance on Saturday. I'm taking TCU for two-and-a-half.

2. USC -2.5

Going with another team trying to clinch a playoff spot. Quarterback Caleb Williams is going to win the Heisman, and I think he will lead USC to a PAC-12 title in year 1. The Trojans did lose to Utah earlier this season. But I think they will rebound, and Lincoln Riley will have his team ready. USC will cover.

3. LSU +17.5

Now on to the matchup we've all been waiting for the SEC championship game. LSU had a letdown last week. And Georgia is just a machine at this point. I think Georgia will win, but Brian Kelly will have his guys ready to play and they will cover 17 and a half points. I am interested to see how quarterback Jayden Daniels looks, though, especially after getting injured last week.

4. Bengals Moneyline

Now to the NFL with one of the biggest matchups of the weekend: a rematch of the AFC title game. Joe Burrow and the Bengals host the Kansas City Chiefs. I got the Bengals in the upset. They have been starting to get hot, being winners for three games in a row and they won both meetings last year against Kansas City. I like how Ja'Marr Chase is coming back this week. I'm also going to take the over at 52-and-a-half points.

5. Under 40.5: New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The last game I have is between two of the most disappointing teams in the league. The Saints were just shut out, and the Bucs struggled in Cleveland. Two really bad offenses, and two solid defenses. Don't overthink this one, take the under.