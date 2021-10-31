Channel 2's Best Bet$ week 8: NFL

Last week in our Best Bet$, we went 3-2 with losses with the Panthers -3 and the Saints who almost covered at -5. This week, we are striving to go 5-0 once again.

1. Bills -14

The Bills are coming off of a bye and already destroyed this Dolphins team once this year. I’d expect another blowout as Miami has no clue who they are on either side of the field.

2. Lions +3.5

My upset of the week! The Lions have been close to winning a game all year. Dan Campbell finally gets his team over the hump this week at home against the Eagles. The Lions may be winless on the year, but they’re 4-3 against the spread.

3. Over 52.5: Cowboys vs Vikings

Two offenses that score a lot of points. This game will be a shootout and very fun to watch. Take the over.

4. Titans +2.5

Titans are coming off of two big home wins against Buffalo and Kansas City. Derrick Henry is unstoppable right now. I don’t trust the Colts, who have been too inconsistent this year. I’m taking Tennessee on the road.

5. 49ers -4

The 49ers are one of the teams in the NFL that I don’t understand this year. San Francisco has a good roster, yet they are 2-4. They should get a win this week against a Bears teams that can’t move the football.