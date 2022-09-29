Channel 2's Best Bet$: Week 4 NFL | Week 5 CFB

BATON ROUGE - It’s now the middle of football season, and after a hot start we have cooled off a bit in our Best Bet$. But still, we have a record of 13-10 this season, and we are about to catch fire again.





1. Kentucky +7

We start with a top 15 matchup in the SEC. Undefeated Kentucky goes on the road to face one of the best offenses in the nation, Ole Miss. People continue to sleep on Mark Stoops' team, the Wildcats are 15-5-2 against the spread when playing ranked teams. Quarterback Will Levi is among the best in the SEC, already having 4,300-yard games this season, and 10 touchdowns. I don’t think they will get a road win, the Rebels have won 12 straight in Oxford. But they will cover and make it close.

2. Washington -2.5

A little PAC 12 after-dark action between two undefeated teams. I am going with the A Rod Favorites in this one, because the Huskies have looked really good so far this season. They’ve dominated against a ranked Michigan State, and an OK Stanford team. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. leads the nation in passing with 1,388 yards. I believe they will get a big road win over UCLA.

3. Cardinals Moneyline

Somehow the Carolina Panthers are favorites in this one. The Panthers got their first win of the season against the Saints last week, they lost their previous nine regular season games. Head Coach Matt Rhule is 3-10 when favored, and I just think the Cardinals are the better team here. yes, they’ve gotten off to a slow start, but they're playing a Panthers team that isn’t too good. And it might be without their best player, just what they needed.

4. Titans +3.5

We are going with another road dog in the NFL. This isn’t the same Titans team that was the No. 1 seed in the AFC last year. They struggle to throw the ball down the field, but the Colts haven’t been that impressive either. They have struggled against divisional team so far this season, going 0-1-1, and I don’t trust them at all. Titans will keep it within 3.

5. Broncos vs Raiders: Under 45.5

The Denver Broncos offense under Russell Wilson has been disappointing so far this season, but their defense has not. Denver games so far this year have been an average of around 26 total points. The line is a 45 1/2 right now, and while I like the Raiders to actually get their first win of the year. They haven’t been good on offensive either. I’m taking the under in this one.