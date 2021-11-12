Channel 2's Best Bet$ Week 11: College Football

We had our first losing week of the season, going 2-3, which in week 10 is pretty good. That brings our overall record to 31-24. This week we are going to bounce back in a major way and finally hit on all of our picks.



1. Miami - 2.5

After a rough start to the season, Miami has won three in a row, including two against top 25 teams. Manny Diaz is coaching for his job right now and his players are responding. They are at Florida State this week, a rivalry game. But FSU is horrible, and I don’t see the U slipping up even if it’s on the road.

2. South Carolina -1

Two average to below-average teams in the SEC. South Carolina is coming off of a win over Florida and they are just better than Missouri at the point. One more win makes the Gamecocks bowl eligible.

3. Ole Miss +2.5

This is where I think being at home plays a factor. Ole Miss is facing Texas A&M at home, and these are two teams that could potentially be fighting for a New Year Six bowl. The Rebels had a bad loss a few weeks ago at Auburn, and A&M is red hot. But I just think Matt Corral gets back in the Heisman mix this week with a big win at home.

4. Under 48.5: Michigan at Penn State

Big Ten football baby! Expect a low-scoring game with a lot of field goals and turnovers. The defensive back in me loves these type of games where teams line up and pound the football.

5. Oregon -14.5

The Ducks will want to stay in the top three of the CFP, they have to blow out Washington State at home. Style points matters for whatever reason. So Oregon by a lot.