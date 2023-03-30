77°
Latest Weather Blog
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NCAA Final Four
BATON ROUGE - March Madness is wrapping up as we have both the Men's and Women's Final Fours this weekend. And here's my three picks:
1. Iowa +11.5
2. Miami +5.5
3. San Diego State win the National Championship: +400
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NCAA Final Four
-
Denham Springs High School, Southside Junior High cancel classes for Thursday, says...
-
Baton Rouge native hailed as a hero after Nashville school shooting: 'She...
-
Utility overcharge corrected, more lighting provided in bill fix
-
From walk-on to consistent performer; Sierra Ballard has energized the 2023 LSU...
Sports Video
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NCAA Final Four
-
From walk-on to consistent performer; Sierra Ballard has energized the 2023 LSU...
-
LSU fans send off the women's basketball team to the Final Four
-
Lady Tigers celebrate as they punch their ticket to the Final Four
-
LSU women's basketball, prepping for Elite 8, has a unique fan watching...