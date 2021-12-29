Channel 2's Best Bet$ College Football: NY6 Bowls

Happy New Year! It is time for the College Football Playoff bets, along with some other big bowls. We have had a good run in our first college football season of best bets. Lot's of 4-1 performances but still looking to end the year 5-0.

1. Alabama -13.5

This number seems a little low. Alabama is a machine and Nick Sabin will have the Tide prepared as always. Cincinnati is a good story, and I am happy that a non-Power 5 team made the playoffs. But this is Alabama we are talking about... This one will be ugly before halftime.

2. Under 45.5 Georgia vs Michigan

Two of the best defenses in college football. I expect a low-scoring game and for the team that makes the fewest mistakes to win. Georgia's defense will try to redeem themselves after a bad performance against Alabama.

3. Notre Dame -2.5

The Irish are going to be really motivated to win this one after their coach left to come to Baton Rouge. Marcus Freeman is a great young coach, and the team is really getting behind him. I think ND will come out with something to prove. Irish by two scores.

4. Under 55.5 Baylor vs Ole Miss

Baylor has a really good defense, and yes Ole Miss can score with the best of them. But in the Rebels' past 5 games, they haven't scored more that 31 points. The line is extremely high if you take that into account, especially when I don't see Baylor scoring a lot either.

5. Ohio State -4.5

I almost went the other way on this one, but Ohio State is the better team. The Buckeyes are going to try to end their season on a high note and get momentum into next year.