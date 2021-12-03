Channel 2's Best Bet$: College football conference championships

The last week of the regular season was a bounce-back week for our Best Bet$. Our only loss was taking Ohio State over Michigan. This season so far, we have a record of 48-35-2, and picking up momentum as we head into conference championship week.

1. Georgia -6.5

Our first bet is from the SEC championship game. The Bulldogs have been dominant all season, showing that they are the best team in college football. Now it's about getting over the hump against Alabama. The Tide have only won their last three SEC games by one score or less. Though I believe Saban will get his team ready to play as always, this is Georgia's year.

2. Utah -3

Two weeks ago, Utah smoked Oregon 38-7 after some reporter decided to pick the Ducks. I will not be making that mistake again in the PAC 12 Championship. Oregon hasn't given me a reason to believe the results will be different this time.

3. UL-Lafayette +3

Billy Napier has to go out on top right? The next Florida coach has done everything at ULL except winning the Sun Belt Championship. I believe he gets that on Saturday.

4. Under 43.5 Big Ten Championship

Two really good defenses in Iowa and Michigan. If the Hawkeyes want to win, they will have to keep this game low-scoring. I think Michigan will win but in a defensive battle.

5. Baylor +5.5

Dave Aranda will have his Bears ready for the Big 12 Championship. Baylor lost earlier in the season to Oklahoma State, 24-14, but I don't think that happens this time around as Baylor's defense leads them to a conference title.