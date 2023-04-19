Latest Weather Blog
Century-old Spanish Town grocery store gets upgrade; opening soon under new name
BATON ROUGE - After years of inconsistency and uncertainty surrounding the future of Capitol Grocery in Spanish Town, the store's fate has fallen into new hands.
Kristen Guarisco recently leased the space known for over 100 years as Capitol Grocery. She hopes to bring in a fresh perspective while staying true to the store's century-old roots.
"I want to bring more than just the restaurant and the grocery, I want to have a hub for people to meet new neighbors and make friends," Guarisco said.
The new and improved Spanish Town grocery store will now be called "Belli" of the Bird. Guarisco plans to serve coffee, beignets, smoothies, healthy breakfast bowls and more, while providing a laid back and modern environment for customers to enjoy.
"I don't really have a lot of family here so the neighborhood has become a part of my family and so I want to be able to provide everything that they need without having to go too far."
The idea is welcomed by many Spanish Town residents who are eagerly awaiting the grand opening.
"Everybody's anxious to get the store back open because we have nowhere else to shop!" said Richard Knox, who lives in Spanish Town.
"Belli" of the Bird will open in mid-May, according to the owner.
