Central mayor: 'If you flooded in 2016, take precautions now'

CENTRAL - The WBRZ Weather Center says the Comite River at Joor Road is now projected to crest at 34.5, which would mark its highest crest on record. Mayor David Barrow says the city is taking the necessary steps to prepare for the worst.

"We told our people to be prepared," Barrow told WBRZ. "If you flooded in 2016, you need to start taking precautions now."

With the catastrophic flood still fresh on their minds nearly three years later, predictions of the river cresting isn't exactly the news Central residents want to hear.

"A large basin of Central drains into the Comite River," Barrow said. "Beaver Bayou, Blackwater Bayou, all of those drain into the Comite. Anyone affected by those areas needs to take precautions."

The mayor says Central officials are working on the possibility of setting up a shelter at an area school. A curfew will likely be enforced Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

As far as evacuation goes, it's all a waiting game.

"We are taking the necessary steps in case an evacuation is needed. We got with our school system and are going to have buses stationed near Oak Point shopping center, some more at Hooper and Sullivan so they can easily be deployed in case we need them."

