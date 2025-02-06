80°
Latest Weather Blog
Central home, cars lost to early morning fire that also killed pets
CENTRAL — An early fire Thursday morning destroyed a house off Hooper Road in Central.
Central Fire said firefighters were called to River Birch Avenue just before 2:00 a.m. They said the house was engulfed in heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of the house and the cars in the driveway.
Within 20 minutes, the fire was placed under control.
Trending News
Although no injuries were reported, officials said the house and multiple cars were total losses. The family's pets also died in the fire.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Southern football caps off National Signing Day with 29 new players
-
High school seniors sign their National Letter of Intent on February's National...
-
A pair of Episcopal Knights commit to LSU
-
New Orleans media speaks with Saints expected new coach
-
Denham Springs soccer tops in the nation