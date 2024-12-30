Celebrate the New Year in Baton Rouge with these events

BATON ROUGE - With only a few days left in 2024, there are plenty events happening in the capital city to celebrate.

NOON YEAR'S EVE: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Knock Knock Children’s Museum, 1900 Dalrymple Drive.

NEXT LEVEL NEW YEAR'S EVE CELEBRATION: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., The Main Event, 6401 Bluebonnet Blvd., Suite 660.

NEW YEAR'S DRUM: 11 a.m., River Center Branch Library, 250 North Blvd.

RED STICK RISING: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., North Boulevard Town Square.

LAUGHS ON THE LOW SPEAKEASY COMEDY SHOW: 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., The Tunnel at Hilton Capitol Center, 201 Lafayette St.

A NEW YEAR'S EVE EXPERIENCE: Sullivan's Steakhouse, 5252 Corporate Blvd.

NEW YEAR'S EVE PARTY: 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., The Basin Music Hall, 336 Third St.

HILTON'S NEW YEAR'S EVE PARTY: 6:30 p.m. to 11:45 p.m., Hilton Capitol Center, 201 Lafayette St.

NEW YEAR'S EVE PARTY: 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., Crowne Plaza Executive Center, 4728 Constitution Ave.

NEW YEAR'S EVE PARTY: 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., Club Raggs, 2605 Plank Road.

NEW YEAR'S EVE ROOFTOP RING IN: 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., Fourth floor river terrace.

NEW YEAR'S EVE BLIZZARD BASH: 9 p.m., Tsunami Sushi, 100 Lafayette St., 6th floor.

NEW YEAR'S EVE PARTY: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Holiday Inn College Drive, 4848 Constitution Ave.

THE FINAL TOAST: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., The Main Lobby, 668 Main St.

EVER AFTER: NEW YEAR'S EVE CELEBRATION: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., Splash Nightclub, 2183 Highland Road.

RUM, WHITE, & BLUES: 9:30 p.m., Oxbow Rum Distillery tasting room, 760 St. Louis St.

NEW YEAR'S EVE BASH: 11 p.m., L'Auberge Event Center, 777 L'Auberge Ave.

RED STICK REVELRY: 8:00 p.m. until Midnight at Davis Rhorer Plaza.

THE REVELRY BALL: 6 p.m. 2824 St. Anthony Avenue Gonzales, Louisiana 70737