54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Celebrate the New Year in Baton Rouge with these events

3 hours 11 minutes 22 seconds ago Monday, December 30 2024 Dec 30, 2024 December 30, 2024 5:52 AM December 30, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Abigail Whitam

BATON ROUGE - With only a few days left in 2024, there are plenty events happening in the capital city to celebrate.

NOON YEAR'S EVE: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Knock Knock Children’s Museum, 1900 Dalrymple Drive.

NEXT LEVEL NEW YEAR'S EVE CELEBRATION: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., The Main Event, 6401 Bluebonnet Blvd., Suite 660.

NEW YEAR'S DRUM: 11 a.m., River Center Branch Library, 250 North Blvd. 

RED STICK RISING: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., North Boulevard Town Square. 

LAUGHS ON THE LOW SPEAKEASY COMEDY SHOW: 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., The Tunnel at Hilton Capitol Center, 201 Lafayette St. 

A NEW YEAR'S EVE EXPERIENCE: Sullivan's Steakhouse, 5252 Corporate Blvd.

Trending News

NEW YEAR'S EVE PARTY: 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., The Basin Music Hall, 336 Third St.

HILTON'S NEW YEAR'S EVE PARTY: 6:30 p.m. to 11:45 p.m., Hilton Capitol Center, 201 Lafayette St.

NEW YEAR'S EVE PARTY: 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., Crowne Plaza Executive Center, 4728 Constitution Ave. 

NEW YEAR'S EVE PARTY: 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., Club Raggs, 2605 Plank Road. 

NEW YEAR'S EVE ROOFTOP RING IN: 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., Fourth floor river terrace.  

NEW YEAR'S EVE BLIZZARD BASH: 9 p.m., Tsunami Sushi, 100 Lafayette St., 6th floor.

NEW YEAR'S EVE PARTY: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Holiday Inn College Drive, 4848 Constitution Ave. 

THE FINAL TOAST: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., The Main Lobby, 668 Main St.

EVER AFTER: NEW YEAR'S EVE CELEBRATION: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., Splash Nightclub, 2183 Highland Road.

RUM, WHITE, & BLUES: 9:30 p.m., Oxbow Rum Distillery tasting room, 760 St. Louis St. 

NEW YEAR'S EVE BASH: 11 p.m., L'Auberge Event Center, 777 L'Auberge Ave. 

RED STICK REVELRY: 8:00 p.m. until Midnight at Davis Rhorer Plaza.

THE REVELRY BALL: 6 p.m. 2824 St. Anthony Avenue Gonzales, Louisiana 70737

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days