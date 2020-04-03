CDC recommends homemade face coverings to avoid spreading virus

BATON ROUGE - Disease experts are advising people nationwide to use face coverings made from cloth rather than buy surgical masks if they want to take extra precautions while going out in public.

The CDC recommends cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials can be used as an additional public health measure. The agency says the virus can easily be spread, even from people who are experiencing symptoms, simply by speaking, coughing, or sneezing near someone else.

The CDC added that people should not buy surgical masks or N-95 respirators for personal use, as they are critical supplies for healthcare workers and first responders.