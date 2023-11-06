65°
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Dust devil spotted in the capital area on Friday afternoon

1 hour 56 minutes 44 seconds ago Monday, November 06 2023 Nov 6, 2023 November 06, 2023 7:12 PM November 06, 2023 in Weather news
By: Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

BATON ROUGE - A WBRZ viewer spotted a dust devil on Friday afternoon while working near the L'Auberge Casino. The video clearly reveals the whirlwind picking up lots of dust.

Dust devils commonly form on hot summer days, where air just above the ground heats to much greater temperatures than the overlying air. This hotter layer of air quickly rises through the cooler air above, acquiring rotation as it rises. Continued lifting produces a stronger vortex, eventually leading to a dust devil.

Dust devils typically range from ten to a few hundred feet in width, and can extend up to 1,000 feet tall. Most last only a few minutes before dissipating. Dust devils are not tornadoes since they are not connected to a thunderstorm. While most are harmless, dust devils can grow large enough to pose a threat to people and property on rare occasions.

Video Courtesy: Sharon Raby

See weather happening? Snap it and send it to the Storm Station via email weather@wbrz.com or tweet @WBRZweather.

