CATS change weekday schedule during COVID-19 outbreak

Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE - To prevent any further spread of the coronavirus the Capital Area Transit System (CATS) will run a modified weekday schedule temporarily.

Starting Friday, March 20 services will begin at the usual time, but there will be no additional buses for peak service and the last bus will pick up customers at 9:30 p.m.

Following guidelines from the CDC customers will have to wait for the next bus if there are already 10 customers on board.

"We will continue providing service as long as it is safe to do so, and we want to respect the call for isolation as much as possible. This is the best way for us to meet both needs," CATS CEO Bill Deville said.