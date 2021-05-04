Catholic High tennis coach killed in crash Monday afternoon

86°
51 minutes 32 seconds ago Tuesday, May 04 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A high school tennis coach from Baton Rouge was killed Monday after his vehicle went off-road and struck a tree. 

According to Louisiana State Police, the wreck happened around 4 p.m. Monday along LA 307 in Lafourche Parish.

Kyle Jackson, 31, died in the crash. Jackson spent years at Catholic High School, where he worked as the males' tennis coach.

Investigators said Jackson apparently overcorrected his vehicle at a curve in the road, veered off the highway and struck a tree. Jackson was wearing a seatbelt at the time, but he died at the scene.

State Police is still investigating the crash and says it's unclear whether other factors played a role.

