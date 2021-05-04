86°
Latest Weather Blog
Catholic High tennis coach killed in crash Monday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - A high school tennis coach from Baton Rouge was killed Monday after his vehicle went off-road and struck a tree.
According to Louisiana State Police, the wreck happened around 4 p.m. Monday along LA 307 in Lafourche Parish.
Kyle Jackson, 31, died in the crash. Jackson spent years at Catholic High School, where he worked as the males' tennis coach.
Investigators said Jackson apparently overcorrected his vehicle at a curve in the road, veered off the highway and struck a tree. Jackson was wearing a seatbelt at the time, but he died at the scene.
Trending News
State Police is still investigating the crash and says it's unclear whether other factors played a role.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Pfizer shot likely to soon be available to younger teens
-
Sunday Journal: One on one with Tom Galligan
-
Newborn baby legally surrendered to state at local fire station
-
Why an AMBER Alert was not issued when a child was taken...
-
Former Southern University band director, Nathan Haymer, booked into federal prison
Sports Video
-
Brusly baseball needs extra innings to win regional series with Jennings.
-
Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks talks about coaching search
-
Drew Brees and Sean Payton enjoy the Zurich Classic
-
Legendary Parkview coach Kenny Guillot passes away at 76
-
Southern Wins Third Straight Bayou Classic