Catherine Zeta-Jones stars in Disney+ series filming in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - The story of "National Treasure" has moved from the nation's capital to the capital area in a new Disney+ series set to start filming in mid-February of 2022.

According to a statement released by the mayor's office, the series stars Lisette Alexis playing a young puzzle solver in Baton Rouge trying to solve a lost Pan-American treasure. She will also be joined by actress Catherine Zeta-Jones.

"Our community is honored to welcome this production to the city of Baton Rouge," Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said. "Our arts sector and creative economy is a key component of the foundation of our city and parish. This production is not only supporting our local economy, it is bringing our Capital City to the screen and showcasing all we have to offer."

The production is expected to bring millions of dollars to the Baton Rouge economy and provide jobs for many businesses and area film industry professionals.

“The estimated local spend is around $57 million so that’s what they’ll spend here in the state. The total budget is around $70 million. $15 million is gonna go just towards payroll so, hiring local crew. That goes a long way when you drop that much money into the local economy and this short period of time. We’re talking now through essentially July," Aaron Bayham, Executive Director at Celtic Studios, said.

Filming is expected to wrap in July, but no official release date has been announced.

Disney also used production space at Celtic in mid-2021 to shoot a large film in Baton Rouge, one of the first after the COVID shutdown.