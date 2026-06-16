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Cat gets into Entergy substation, knocks out power for thousands in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS - Thousands of people lost power to their homes after a feline wandered into an Entergy substation in New Orleans Monday morning.
WWL reports the outages began around 8:30 a.m. Monday morning, leaving more than 7,000 people without power across the New Orleans area for some time.
A statement from Entergy explained a cat got into a substation and caused a flash when it touched the equipment. The company said it's unusual for an animal to get into a substation since it installs protective devices to keep animals out.
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Entergy says the animal most likely did not survive the incident.
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