Caretaker accused of trying to swindle wealthy Baton Rouge man arrested in Livingston Parish, bonded out

BATON ROUGE - A caretaker accused of trying to take advantage of an affluent family in Baton Rouge — and wanted in a separate fraud case out of Livingston Parish — has now been booked in two different parishes.

Melba Braud, 62, was first taken into custody June 28 by Louisiana State Police on a bench warrant as well as a fugitive warrant and booked in East Baton Rouge. Over the weekend, she was transferred to the Livingston Parish jail and booked on additional charges. Braud was in custody less than three hours before bonding out.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit first exposed the accusations against Braud in June after she was indicted in East Baton Rouge for exploitation of the infirmed.

Beth Claybourn told Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto that a phony will was drafted for her husband, who was battling dementia. The document named Braud as the beneficiary to the couple's $2 million Destin condominium, all of his stocks and bank accounts, all of his guns, and half of his stake in his wife's interior design business, Beth Claybourn interiors.

After the WBRZ report, more allegations surfaced naming Braud as the suspect in a Denham Springs fraud case which involved the theft of $12,000 via another victim's bank card.