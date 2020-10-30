61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
CareSouth opening new clinic in Baton Rouge

Friday, October 30 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - CareSouth Medical and Dental announced the grand opening of its newest location in the capital area Friday.

The new Rose V. Forrest/CareSouth Pediatrics and WIC Clinic had its grand opening Friday with local community leaders, family and board members.

The facility, located on Florida Street near Acadian Thruway features four exam rooms, five WIC offices, a WIC lab, a lactation station, and an education room. 

The location will officially open to the public Nov. 9. 

