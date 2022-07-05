Car stolen at gunpoint outside Zachary store; police looking for attacker

ZACHARY - A person was robbed at gunpoint outside in a Dollar General parking lot.

The Zachary Police Department first shared details of the robbery Monday, which reportedly happened along Main Street in Zachary. According to the department a man in a hooded sweatshirt pulled a gun on someone outside the store.

The man took the victim's keys and drove off in that person's car.

Anyone with information on the attacker's identity is asked to contact police at (225) 654-1922.