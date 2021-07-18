Car split in half after deadly accident outside of Chicago

83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Sunday, July 18 2021
Source: WLS
By: Logan Cullop
HICKORY HILLS, Ill. - Four people died, and two are injured after a single-car accident that ended up splitting the vehicle in half. 

Police said six people were in a car that lost control and struck a tree July 17. It is unclear if they were traveling at a safe speed. 

Chicago news station WLS said two passengers died at the scene, and two were taken to a hospital where they later died. The condition of the two other passengers has not been disclosed yet. 

“I have never seen anything like it,” eyewitness Joanna Proszek told WLS. “It was bad, tragic. I think they just, like, started flying because there is a hill. So I am thinking they just revved up the engine, and they just flew into the tree.”

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the accident.

