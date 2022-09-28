81°
Car found shot up in parking lot of school in Baton Rouge Wednesday: Chief previously warned of violence in neighborhood

By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - Staff at an educational facility on Renoir Avenue said they found an abandoned car shot up in the storefront parking lot Wednesday morning.

A WBRZ news crew captured video of a crime scene and police detectives looking through the car later in the morning.

Police have not released details about what happened.

The car was found in a small parking lot out front of 6748 Renoir.

The discovery was made in a neighborhood highlighted by Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul last week when he zeroed-in on troubled gang spots.  He said he was concerned about escalating violence in the Melrose East community, the once-bustling neighborhoods that built up around Bon Marche Mall before it was torn down.

There were no immediate reports of injuries related to the gunfire targeting the vehicle. 

