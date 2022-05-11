Capitol Grocery back open after burglary Monday night

BATON ROUGE - The popular Capitol Grocery store in Spanish Town was open again today after being burglarized late Monday night. The crime was all caught on tape.

The surveillance video from 9:28 p.m. Monday shows a person riding a bike stopping in front of the grocery store, then throwing a brick right through the window and making their way inside.

"He came in, couldn't get the register open, took the entire register with them, and left," the owner of Capitol Grocery, Annie Hains, said.

It took the dasher just 28 seconds to make their getaway. Hains says there are only two words to describe how she feels.

"I feel gross and violated."

Hains said cops told her the burglar was super busy. There was another break-in not too far away and officers came across a critical clue.

"They found our register at that break-in"

The grocery store is a treasure in Spanish town and it's not the first time it has met crime face to face

"The same night, a completely different person was trying to break into cars and we got broken into around the same time last year," Hains said.

As for the break-in, she hopes the video will help police find the burglar.

"We have you on camera."

The store had to close down to make repairs to the glass door.