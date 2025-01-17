36°
Capital One says payments, deposits could be delayed due to system issues
Since Wednesday, banking arm Capital One has reportedly been experiencing system issues that could make some payments delayed.
The bank said that an issue with one of its service providers could cause delays to direct deposits, Early Pay credit for direct deposits, electronic payments and transfers.
Capital One said it was working closely with the service provider to resolve the issue, but there was no estimate for when it would be fixed. Once the problem is resolved, the bank said it would process all transactions that have been delayed.
