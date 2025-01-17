36°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Capital One says payments, deposits could be delayed due to system issues

1 hour 15 minutes 36 seconds ago Friday, January 17 2025 Jan 17, 2025 January 17, 2025 5:48 AM January 17, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

Since Wednesday, banking arm Capital One has reportedly been experiencing system issues that could make some payments delayed. 

The bank said that an issue with one of its service providers could cause delays to direct deposits, Early Pay credit for direct deposits, electronic payments and transfers. 

Trending News

Capital One said it was working closely with the service provider to resolve the issue, but there was no estimate for when it would be fixed. Once the problem is resolved, the bank said it would process all transactions that have been delayed. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days