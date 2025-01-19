46°
Capital One Functionality Restored

Sunday, January 19 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Jase Stafford

BATON ROUGE — The Banking arm of Capital One said its system issues have been resolved for most customers.

Capital One sent out emails to their customers stating, "This was due to a technical issue at a third-party service provider that delayed timely processing of some banking transactions and impacted your ability to bank online with us."

Capital One assured customers that the issue was not related to fraud or the work of bad actors attempting to access their system.

As of Saturday afternoon, full account functionality was restored for most customers. The Capital One Facebook account posted, "We are completing work to restore full service to all customers as soon as possible. We encourage customers to review their accounts online."

