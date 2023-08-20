Capital area YMCAs offering camp on Monday due to school closures

BATON ROUGE - Parents who need to keep their school-aged children busy and supervised on Monday can register for an emergency camp at one of the capital area YMCAs.

Camp will run from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. and is $27 for members and $37 for non-members. A spokesperson for the YMCA said the camp does not provide meals. For more information, click here.