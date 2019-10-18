Cap City Beer Fest set for Sunday, Nov. 3

BATON ROUGE - An event designed to benefit the Companion Animal Alliance will also offer participants the opportunity to sample specialty beers from around the world.

The fifth annual Cap City Beer Fest happens Sunday, Nov. 3 from 1-4 p.m. in downtown Baton Rouge at the corner of North Blvd. and Lafayette.

The purchase of a fest ticket grants participants a 2 oz. sampling glass and access to unlimited samplings of specialty beers from across the globe.

Attendance is free for non-drinkers and the event's website describes it as family-friendly.

