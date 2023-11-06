Cap City Beer Fest returns to Baton Rouge, raising money for pets

BATON ROUGE - Barks and brews were on tap Sunday afternoon in downtown Baton Rouge at the eighth annual Cap City Beer Fest supporting the Companion Animal Alliance.

The event welcomed guests to try different brews with their four-legged friends in tow. James Nelton was there on Sunday and says he's attended for the past three years.

"We foster dogs for Companion Animal Alliance," Nelton said. "We usually come and bring one of our fosters."

Companion Animal Alliance's Executive Director Jillian Sergio says they set a goal of $50,000 this year. Tickets were $45, allowing attendees to taste beers from each vendor.

"It gives us a chance to drink good beer and raise money," Sergio said.

Sergio said the money raised goes towards food, spay and neuter surgeries, medical care, basic vaccines and microchipping for rescued animals.

Holly Danielson also works with the shelter.

"Drink beer and save lives is the tag line. So that's exactly what it is. All these people who have bought their tickets, their money has gone towards the life-saving efforts we put forth at the shelter," Danielson said.