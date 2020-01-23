Candlelight vigil Thursday for La. high schooler killed in robbery

Photo via KATC

LAFAYETTE, LA- A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday evening for 17-year-old Matthew Carter at Comeaux High School.

The vigil is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. and will now take place in the Comeaux High School's cafeteria due to weather.

The public is invited to attend the vigil and parking will be available in the school parking lot, located at 100 West Bluebird Drive.

Lafayette police officers found Carter shot in his car over the weekend after an armed robbery on N. Meyers Drive. You can find more details on the shooting here.