Candlelight vigil honors local Marine who died during training
WATSON - A football field was filled with mourners Monday night for an emotional candlelight vigil for a Marine who died in a training accident in California.
Under a deep, dark sky people lighted candles. The shimmering light cast a glow across the stadium of the Old Live Oak High School.
The gathering paid tribute to the Marine, Bryan Michael Lauw, 21. Lauw was from Livingston Parish and a corporal in the Marine Corps.
"He was going to come home and start a new chapter in life and go to school," his mother, Kristy, said. "We were too close and ..this happened."
Eighteen others were hurt in the mishap during the exercise at Camp Pendleton last week. The group was riding in a truck, used for hauling and Marine transport, when it overturned.
Lauw was an anti-tank missileman and had served on a ship in Central America and South America.
