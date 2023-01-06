43°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Candlelight vigil honors local Marine who died during training

7 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Monday, September 14 2015 Sep 14, 2015 September 14, 2015 10:45 PM September 14, 2015 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

WATSON - A football field was filled with mourners Monday night for an emotional candlelight vigil for a Marine who died in a training accident in California.

Under a deep, dark sky people lighted candles. The shimmering light cast a glow across the stadium of the Old Live Oak High School.

The gathering paid tribute to the Marine, Bryan Michael Lauw, 21. Lauw was from Livingston Parish and a corporal in the Marine Corps.

"He was going to come home and start a new chapter in life and go to school," his mother, Kristy, said. "We were too close and ..this happened."

Eighteen others were hurt in the mishap during the exercise at Camp Pendleton last week. The group was riding in a truck, used for hauling and Marine transport, when it overturned.

Lauw was an anti-tank missileman and had served on a ship in Central America and South America.

Trending News

****************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days