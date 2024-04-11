Can you dig it? Probably not without checking first. See our 2uneIn video

70°
Thursday, April 11 2024
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — April is Safe Digging Month. Experts talk about what needs to be done before anyone digs a hole in the ground. (If you sever phone lines or things like that, it's possible to be held liable.)

