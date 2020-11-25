63°
Can Taysom Hill continue his success for the Saints?; Fantasy Focus with Reggie Chatman and Darin Tietgen
On this week's Fantasy Focus, Reggie Chatman talks with Who2Start.com Fantasy Expert Darin Tietgen about the slate of Thanksgiving football games, Taysom Hill and the New Orleans Saints as well as the best players to start this week.
Darin also lets Reggie know his favorite Thanksgiving desserts.
Watch the full interview above and head to Who2Start.com for more Fantasy advice.
