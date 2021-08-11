91°
California will require teachers to be vaccinated or submit to regular testing

1 hour 38 minutes 48 seconds ago Wednesday, August 11 2021 Aug 11, 2021 August 11, 2021 10:46 AM August 11, 2021 in News
Source: CNN
By: Paula Jones

SACRAMENTO, California - Teachers in California will soon be required to either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to regular testing, according to CNN.

Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to officially make this announcement Wednesday, according to the news outlet. 

Newsom's new mandate will make California the first U.S. state to require vaccination or regular testing of teachers.

CNN notes that school districts in San Francisco, Oakland, Sacramento, and Long Beach have already implemented such a measure.

The requirement is similar to the COVID-related regulation California implemented last Thursday that requires all health care workers to be vaccinated.

Governor Newsom's new regulation for classroom instructors will reportedly impact over 300,000 California residents who work as teachers.

