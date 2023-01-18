71°
Cajun dance hall Whiskey River Landing engulfed in flames Wednesday evening
HENDERSON - A Cajun and zydeco dance hall that shut down in 2018 caught fire Wednesday night.
According to a post by the Louisiana Marketshops at the 115, the Whiskey River Landing was engulfed in flames. Photos showed firefighters surrounding the building trying to douse the flames.
Whiskey River Landing closed its doors in 2018, but in November of 2022 owners said they were attempting to reopen.
