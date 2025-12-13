Cajun Airlift flies medicine, supplies to Harvey victims

BATON ROUGE- More than twenty-five pilots associated with the Cajun Airlift have donated time and gas money to victims of Hurricane Harvey, according to the group's organizer.

Christina Massina, an air traffic controller in the New Orleans area says her group plans to keep making air deliveries as long as flood waters in Texas and southwest Louisiana leave communities cut off.

"We put out the call and the response from pilots wanting to help has been amazing," Massina said.

Monday, two pilots passed through Baton Rouge on their way to Beaumont, TX with a load of water.

"Friday morning someone texted me about the Cajun Airlift because we didn't know anything about it," said one of the pilots, Cleon Walker. "We had already planned to go anyway."

The group of volunteer pilots has also transported doctors bringing thousands of prescription medications to areas where pharmacies are still underwater.

"Everyone of those pilots said let me know when we're ready for another run," said Baton Rouge doctor Ashley Saucier. "Everyone associated with the Cajun Airlift has done that."

Massina said the group will continue to fly relief missions as long as they're needed. They are accepting donations to fund their trips and can be reached through their Facebook page.