Butterfly Society hosts event to raise men's awareness of domestic violence problems

BATON ROUGE - The Butterfly Society, a group dedicated to ending domestic violence, is hosting A Call to Men on Tuesday evening to raise men's awareness of the domestic violence problem present in Baton Rouge. 

On top of education them, the event is also a space for male victims of domestic violence to share their stories and give their support for those who may not be able to speak up. 

The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Dufrocq Elementary School. 

Baker mayor Darnell Waites, former BRPD chief Murphy Paul, pastor Eric Williams, and detective Brian Strong will be in attendance. 

For more information, visit the society's website here. You can register for the event here

