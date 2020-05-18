Business owners cleaning up damage after possible tornado near Industriplex Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - Residents and business owners spent their Sunday cleaning up after a possible tornado Saturday morning near the Industriplex Boulevard area.

Saturday's storms surged through the capital area, but this particular part of Baton Rouge got the brunt of the damage. The National Weather Service says the damage occurred around 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

The Riverside Patty Restaurant was hit hard by the rain, and the owner of the business tells WBRZ he was inside when the storm passed through.

The roof covering the patio area of the restaurant was blown off. Luckily, no injuries were reported.

The owner of the restaurant says Riverside Patty will reopen on Monday.