Business leaders partner with organization for second-chance hiring forum for former inmates
BATON ROUGE - Local business leaders partnered with Right on Crime to host a forum on second-chance hiring for former inmates on Tuesday.
The forum will bring together business leaders and employers to help with reentry and workforce development.
Event speakers include the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections leadership, the Louisiana Workforce Commission and Right on Crime leadership.
The event is Tuesday, Sept. 23, from 8 a.m. to noon at The Executive Center in Baton Rouge.
