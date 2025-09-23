90°
Business leaders partner with organization for second-chance hiring forum for former inmates

4 hours 47 minutes 32 seconds ago Tuesday, September 23 2025 Sep 23, 2025 September 23, 2025 7:34 AM September 23, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Abigail Whitam

BATON ROUGE - Local business leaders partnered with Right on Crime to host a forum on second-chance hiring for former inmates on Tuesday.

The forum will bring together business leaders and employers to help with reentry and workforce development.

Event speakers include the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections leadership, the Louisiana Workforce Commission and Right on Crime leadership.

The event is Tuesday, Sept. 23, from 8 a.m. to noon at The Executive Center in Baton Rouge.

