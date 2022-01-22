Burrow, Bengals heading to AFC Championship game with 19-16 over AFC top seeded Titans

Despite being sacked 9 times, Cincinnati's Joe Burrow threw for 348 yards in a 19-16 win over the Titans in the AFC Divisional Round, propelling the Bengals to their first conference title game since 1988. Ja'Marr Chase also totaled 5 catches for 109 yards in the win.

Logan Wilson's interception of Ryan Tannehill set up rookie Evan McPherson's 52-yard, game-winning field goal as time expired. The game featured just three total touchdowns between the two teams.

Although Burrow did not throw a touchdown, the Bengal defense did all of the heavy lifting holding Titans' running back Derrick Henry to 62 yards on 20 carries.

Bengals await the winner of Buffalo and Kansas City tomorrow (5:30 CST, CBS).