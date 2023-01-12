66°
Burning truck snarls traffic on I-10 West near Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE - A semi truck caught fire along I-10 Thursday afternoon, creating a traffic nightmare on the interstate.
The inferno was first spotted shortly before 2:30 p.m. on the westbound side of the interstate, just past Siegen Lane. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the fire or if anyone was hurt.
It did not appear that any other cars were involved.
The interstate was initially blocked, but one lane has since reopened.
