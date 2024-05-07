Burning incense causes overnight house fire off N. Foster Drive

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to an overnight house fire after burning incense sparked a fire on Osborne Ave.



The Baton Rouge Fire Department says the call came in around 12:35 a.m. on Tuesday off of N. Foster Drive



Heavy smoke and fire were reported coming out of the house's front window and door. The resident was safe outside, but the house sustained smoke and water damage. After speaking to the resident, it's believed they left burning incense too close to combustible material. When the material caught on fire the resident was unable to put it out.



EMS and Entergy were also called in to assist. There were no injuries.