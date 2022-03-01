Burglar reportedly stole guns, ran over person who tried to stop him

BATON ROUGE - A man was reportedly caught in the act while stealing guns from a Baton Rouge home and then used a stolen vehicle to strike a person who tried to stop him.

Arrest records said Jaymirus Stewart, 24, and at least one other person were stealing the firearms from a house on Jackson Avenue Sunday when a relative of the homeowner pulled up outside. That person spotted a suspicious vehicle in the driveway and called the homeowner to see if anyone was supposed to be at the home.

When the man saw Stewart and the other thief leaving with the weapons, he followed the car onto N Foster Drive in his own vehicle, police said.

Shots were reportedly fired from both vehicles during the pursuit.

At some point, the man pulled over and stepped out of his vehicle, and he was reportedly struck by Stewart's car, which police later confirmed was also reported stolen. After running over the man, police said the other suspect got out of Stewart's car and stole the victim's gun and vehicle. The two thieves then fled the area, each driving one of the vehicles.

Later that same day, around 6 p.m., Stewart allegedly stole another vehicle parked outside a Cousin's Food Mart on Airline Highway. The victim in that incident told police he left his truck running in the parking lot and saw the crime unfolding as he walked back to his vehicle.

Police later found Stewart, along with two other occupants, in the stolen vehicle parked outside a gas station on Airline Highway. Inside the truck, officers found marijuana, prescription drugs, the victim's wallet, and multiple guns, including one reported stolen out of Houston, Texas.

Stewart initially denied his involvement in the crimes but later admitted to being present during the shooting that stemmed from the burglary on Jackson Avenue. He was booked on several counts, including attempted first-degree murder, theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated burglary, and several weapons-related charges.