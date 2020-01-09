Burglar breaks into Taco Bell, cooks a meal, and takes a nap

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA - Authorities in the Atlanta suburb of Lawrenceville have asked for public assistance in identifying the perpetrator of an odd crime.

Detectives with the Gwinnett County Police Department say a man broke into a Taco Bell on Sugarloaf Parkway, used kitchen equipment to prepare food, and then got some Z's.

The entire incident was caught on video surveillance. Authorities describe the suspect as an African-American man, dressed in black sweat pants, a hooded sweatshirt, and black sneakers.

They say after making a meal and taking a nap on the restaurant floor, the man made off with a laptop and tablet.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact detectives at (770) 513-5300.